Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 4

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gadsden County:
- Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Maintenance over State Road (S.R.) 12 Overpass and Beaver Dam Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of exit 166 (County Road 270A) Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
- I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance on U.S. 90 Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of Quincy Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
- I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of the Apalachicola River Thursday, Dec. 8 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
- U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Ochlockonee Relief – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of the Leon County line Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
Leon County:
- Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:
- Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities.
- Orange Avenue from Lake Bradford Road to Rankin Avenue Monday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities.
- U.S. 319 Resurfacing from Wakulla County Line to South of Oak Ridge Road – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 5 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
- Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, Dec. 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:
- West Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) from Ocala Drive intersection to Monroe Street intersection
- Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61)
- Orange Avenue (S.R. 373)
- North Monroe Street (S.R. 63)
- Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263)
- Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261)
- Woodville Highway (S.R. 363)
- Mahan Drive (U.S. 90)
- Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)
- U.S. 319 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures south of U.S. 90 Sunday, Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
- South Monroe Street (S.R. 61) Routine Bridge Maintenance on Bloxham Street Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures south of U.S. 27 Monday, Dec. 5 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
Wakulla County:
- U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Walker Street and Bottoms Road Monday, Dec. 5. This lane closure is to prepare for a temporary traffic shift to construct the gravity wall on the right roadway shoulder. The traffic shift will be in place from Walker Street to Bottoms Road beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and continue until Feb. 5.