Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 4

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Maintenance over State Road (S.R.) 12 Overpass and Beaver Dam Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of exit 166 (County Road 270A) Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance on U.S. 90 Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of Quincy Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of the Apalachicola River Thursday, Dec. 8 from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Ochlockonee Relief – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of the Leon County line Thursday, Dec. 8 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities. Orange Avenue from Lake Bradford Road to Rankin Avenue Monday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities.

U.S. 319 Resurfacing from Wakulla County Line to South of Oak Ridge Road – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 5 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, Dec. 4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:

West Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) from Ocala Drive intersection to Monroe Street intersection Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61) Orange Avenue (S.R. 373) North Monroe Street (S.R. 63) Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263) Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261) Woodville Highway (S.R. 363) Mahan Drive (U.S. 90) Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)



U.S. 319 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures south of U.S. 90 Sunday, Dec. 4 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

South Monroe Street (S.R. 61) Routine Bridge Maintenance on Bloxham Street Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures south of U.S. 27 Monday, Dec. 5 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.



Wakulla County:

