Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 14

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations. S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 15 for removal of temporary power poles and lines.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 15 for removal of temporary power poles and lines. Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

From Capital Circle Southeast to Lake Bradford Road for shoulder closures Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations. From Stadium Drive (S.R. 366) to Springhill Road north and southbound lanes Monday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for paving operations.

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads: Apalachee Parkway Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Westbound traffic along Apalachee Parkway will be detoured to Mahan Drive (U.S. 90) at Magnolia Drive (S.R. 263) Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction actives on the bridge.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.