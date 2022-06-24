CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area along with Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, July 1, and ending 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 4.

Jackson County:

U.S. 231 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 for striping operations.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

BIG BEND

Franklin County:

U.S. 319 Bridge Rehabilitation Over Ochlockonee River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Thursday, June 30 for striping operations.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation Over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 26, Monday, June 27 and Wednesday, June 29 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m . for construction operations. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during this time.

U.S. 27 (Florida Georgia Highway) Routine Maintenance near 4th Street Southwest – Motorists will encounter a detour on the southbound portion of U.S. 27, Monday, June 27 for roadway repairs.

Bloxham Cutoff Road (State Road (S.R.) S.R. 267) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Rocky Comfort Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 3.6 miles south of I-10 Monday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance

Bloxham Cutoff Road (S.R. 267) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Ocklawaha Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures seven miles south of I-10 Tuesday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Jefferson County:

U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1 for striping operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 26 through Thursday, June 30, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures, Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30 for signalization work.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures, Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30 for signalization work.

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Coleman Street (S.R. 366) northbound outside lane, Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations . Lake Bradford Road from Coleman Street to Stadium Drive (SR 366) southbound outside lane, Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for paving operations.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, June 27 through Thursday, June 30 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk.