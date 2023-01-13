Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Florida Department of Transportation issues Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 15

Road Work
SOURCE: MGN Online
Road Work
Road Work
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 13:54:47-05

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

  • State Road (S.R.) 267 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Bear CreekMotorists may encounter intermittent lane closures south of Interstate 10 (I-10) Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

  • Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:
    • North Monroe (S.R. 63)
    • Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263)
    • Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261)
    • Woodville Highway (S.R. 363)
    • Mahan Drive (U.S. 90)
    • Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)
    • Pensacola Street (S.R. 366) and Blountstown Highway (SR-20) intersection
    • Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) & Stadium Drive intersection
    • Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61) & Kinhega Drive intersection
  • Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Routine Bridge Maintenance on the Franklin Boulevard Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures just west of Monroe Street Sunday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming