Florida Department of Transportation issues Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 15

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gadsden County:
- State Road (S.R.) 267 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Bear Creek – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures south of Interstate 10 (I-10) Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
Leon County:
- Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:
- North Monroe (S.R. 63)
- Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263)
- Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261)
- Woodville Highway (S.R. 363)
- Mahan Drive (U.S. 90)
- Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)
- Pensacola Street (S.R. 366) and Blountstown Highway (SR-20) intersection
- Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) & Stadium Drive intersection
- Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61) & Kinhega Drive intersection
- Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Routine Bridge Maintenance on the Franklin Boulevard Overpass – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures just west of Monroe Street Sunday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 16 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.