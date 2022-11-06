FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Nov. 6

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gulf County:

U.S. 98 Bridge Rehabilitation over Gulf County Canal Bridge – Motorist can expect nighttime lane closures Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. for construction operations.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities. Orange Avenue from Lake Bradford Road to Rankin Avenue Monday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities.

Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad – Apalachee Parkway will be closed to traffic from Calhoun Street to Broward Street/Myers Park Drive from 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 to complete bridge repairs on the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad bridge over Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27). Motorists will need to utilize Tennessee Street and Magnolia Drive detour routes. Variable message boards will be placed on Apalachee Parkway to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.

Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:

Mahan Drive (U.S. 90) from Monroe Street to Dempsey Mayo. Capital Circle (S.R. 263) from south of Tennessee Street to just past Interstate 10. Capital Circle (S.R. 261) from Woodville Highway (S.R. 363) to Connor Boulevard.

Wakulla County:

