Trader Joe's recalls frozen product for containing plastic

Trader Joe's says it is recalling its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings due to the product potentially containing plastic.

Trader Joe's says the recalled products have a best by date of 03.07.25 and a lot code of C1-1 or C1-2. The grocery chain says customers should not consume the products and should discard them or return to a Trader Joe's for a full refund.

There have not been any injuries or illnesses relating to the recalled products.

Trader Joe's says the dumplings are served in microwave-safe packaging.

While checking your fridge for the dumplings, there might be several other recently recalled products from Trader Joe's in your kitchen.

Last month, Trader Joe's recalled four products that contained potentially contaminated cheese. The cheese was part of a broader recall that involved dozens of products sold throughout the U.S.

The products recalled include:

- Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)

- Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)

- Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)

- Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said these products were potentially contaminated with listeria.

Trader Joe's lists recalled products on its website.

