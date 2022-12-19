TPD investigating shooting incident near Burger King

Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the area of North Magnolia Drive and Park Avenue near Burger King, leaving one person injured and a bullet hole in the window of the business, according to TPD.

The police department says officers responded to the area of North Magnolia Drive and Park Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Dec.17 after Burger King employees called to report shots were fired in the area and that there was a bullet hole in the window of the fast-food restaurant.

TPD reports no injured victims were located once officers immediately responded to the area. Approximately an hour later, officers were reportedly advised there was an adult male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital.

It was determined the male victim was injured while in the area of North Magnolia Drive and Park Avenue at the time of the shooting, TPD says. The victim had immediately driven himself to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and it is unclear who the target of the shooting was, according to TPD.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.

