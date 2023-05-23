Tired of typos? WhatsApp adds feature allowing users to edit messages

Wish you could fix that typo or reword that regretful late-night message to an ex? WhatsApp has just the solution.

The popular messaging app announced in a blog post Monday a new, long-awaited feature that allows users to edit messages up to 15 minutes after they've been sent.

"From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats," WhatsApp said. "All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose Edit from the menu for up to 15 minutes after."

The new feature is similar to Apple's software update last year that allows users to edit and unsend messages between iPhones.

Like Apple, edited messages in WhatsApp will be marked with a label to help alert the recipient that the chat has been modified. The Meta-owned company said the new feature has already started rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

The move comes one week after WhatsApp unveiled another new feature to help keep messages private and secure. Chat Lock allows users to move message threads out of their inbox and into a private password-protected folder, in case an "extra-special chat arrives" while someone else is holding or using your phone. The feature also automatically hides the contents of the chat in notifications.

