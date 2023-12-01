Threat of severe weather puts a pause in Tallahassee's Winter Festival and other events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The threat of severe weather is the reason Tallahassee's Winter Festival has been canceled.

The festival was slated for Saturday.

Organizers for the 37th annual event says the "The safety of our community, event participants and staff is paramount."

Other event cancellations include the Jingle Bell Run, Nighttime Holiday Parade, lighting ceremony, live entertainment and children’s activities.

Candy Cane Lane will be open nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 10.

