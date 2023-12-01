Watch Now
Threat of severe weather puts a pause in Tallahassee's Winter Festival and other events

Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 13:21:03-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The threat of severe weather is the reason Tallahassee's Winter Festival has been canceled.
The festival was slated for Saturday.
Organizers for the 37th annual event says the "The safety of our community, event participants and staff is paramount."

Other event cancellations include the Jingle Bell Run, Nighttime Holiday Parade, lighting ceremony, live entertainment and children’s activities.

Candy Cane Lane will be open nightly from 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 10.

Click here for updates about other seasonal events.

