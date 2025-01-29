Thomasville’s $2.5M airport expansion set to drive economic growth

The project includes expanding the apron, adding a taxiway, and improving roads and utilities.

The 2017 airport expansion cost $1.7 million and was fully utilized within a year, while the new $2.2 million development is expected to attract more corporations to Thomasville.



Watch the video to see how this investment benefits Thomasville neighbors.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Thomasville's economy is ready for takeoff, starting with a new $2.5 million development plan at the airport.

I'm digging into how this project could bring in new businesses, boost our local economy, and create opportunities for our community.

Thomasville's airport has been a hub for private and corporate aviation for years.

And now, plans for a Southwest Development area are set to take things to the next level.

The $2.5 million project will expand the airport's apron, (the area where aircraft are parked, loaded, and unloaded), add a taxiway, and improve roads and utilities, paving the way for new hangars.

Airport Manager Robert Petty says this could attract even more business.

"From a growth perspective, we need to house more aircraft here in order to sell them more services. And that's where the airport makes its money—fuel and aviation services," said Petty.

But the airport is already running out of room.

"We constantly get calls for space. We have folks that want to move up from Tallahassee and base their jets here, but unfortunately, we just don't have the space to put them in," said Petty.

The airport already hosts 52 base customers, including 11 big corporations like Flowers Foods and Waffle House.

Petty says when companies look at relocating, an accessible airport is often a top priority.

"If we focus on catering to that clientele, it means more businesses come into Thomasville that require an aviation component to their business to fly their board members and employees around the country," said Petty.

Businesses like MGVG, a real estate development company, rely on these services to operate in Thomasville.

"It's easy to spot out, not a lot of traffic, great fuel price, great service at the airport so that's why our client loves choosing Thomasville, that's his airport to fly into," said Jhonny Diaz, Commercial Pilot for MGVG.

MGVG is building 144 new apartment units in Thomasville, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

Diaz says an accessible airport saves time and makes investing in the city easier.

"It opens up the ability for these business owners to fly directly to that city, have their business there and have their operations out of that city without the extra time that it would take having to ship their stuff through very far away airport or having to travel really far away to be able to take a flight to have customer meetings," said Diaz.

Construction is set to begin in 2026.