Thomasville PD opens applications for 2023 Junior Law Enforcement Academy

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Thomasville Police Department is back with its annual Junior Law Enforcement Academy and applications are now open.

Thomasville PD said the week-long academy is designed to give youth a working knowledge of the various duties of a police officer, and explore some of the specialized positions and opportunities that exist in the world of policing.

Hosted by Thomasville PD and Thomasville Fire Rescue, the academy will give participants the opportunity to learn life-saving CPR skills, basic fire safety, forensics, SWAT and K-9 demos, public service, teamwork, leadership and more.

Kids between the ages of 12 and 16 are eligible to apply for the academy, which takes place July 24 through July 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch is provided.

Seats are limited.

To apply, email crystal.parker@thomasville.org.