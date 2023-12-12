These are the cities with the most roaches crawling around

Howdy, critters! The most roach-infested city in the U.S. is Houston, Texas, according to an analysis done by Pest Gnome, a website that connects homeowners to service providers.

Pest Gnome said it created a list of the “25 Roachiest Cities in America” from data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

H-Town leads the list, with 37% of homes showing signs of roaches in the past 12 months.

According to Pest Gnome, the two most common types of cockroaches in Houston are the big, brown American cockroaches that can fly and the kitchen pantry and sink-dwelling German cockroach.

Houston is followed by another Texas city, San Antonio, then Tampa and Phoenix take the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 roach-filled cities are Las Vegas, Miami, Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas and Oklahoma City.

New York City came in at 11, Los Angeles is 13, Washington is listed at 14 and San Francisco is 23.

Pest Gnome said roaches thrive in warmer, humid climates, making southern cities a perfect habitat.

The site offered a few tips for keeping these bugs from turning your home into a roach motel: Seal points of entry, keep your home clean, fix leaky pipes and apply a barrier spray in doorways.

