Our favorite ‘headache hat’ is on sale for $29.95 right now

When you feel a migraine coming on, the only thing you want is to find relief as soon as possible. In addition to medication and time in a dark room, the National Headache Foundation recommends ice on the forehead and temple to help relieve migraine pain.

Keeping traditional ice packs on your head isn’t easy, though. They shift and often feel uncomfortable. To solve that problem, we recommend using our favorite “headache hat.”

The TheraICE Form Fitting Gel Ice Headache Relief Cap

The TheraICE Headache Relief Cap is a one-size-fits-all hat that cradles your entire head comfortably. The gentle pressure keeps the cool gel against your headache target areas to relieve pain. You’ll never have to juggle bulky ice packs again when your head hurts.



A light-blocking mask is integrated into the cap’s design to help keep your space dark and comfortable. The fabric also covers the ears, which dampens surrounding noise.

To prepare the TheraICE Headache Relief Cap, keep it in the included bag and put it in the freezer for at least two hours. When you feel a headache coming on, take it out of the freezer, remove the hat from the bag, and it’s ready to use.

Not only is TheraICE Headache Relief Cap Amazon’s top seller in its category, one of our writers tried it to help relieve her migraine pain. She called it a “game changer,” noting the hat’s soft and stretchy material still provided enough pressure to help her feel relaxed and dull the pain.

The best way to head off migraine pain is to be prepared before it starts. Stay a step ahead by picking up the TheraICE Headache Relief Cap before your next migraine hits.

