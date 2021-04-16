The Facts: What we know about the deadly mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight people are dead and five others were hospitalized after a mass shooting Thursday night at the FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center in Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 11 p.m. on the report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said officers arrived to a "chaotic and active crime scene." McCartt said it appears the gunman began firing randomly outside the facility and then entered the building where he continued shooting.

Four people were found dead outside and another four were killed inside the FedEx facility, McCartt said. The suspect was also found dead after he died by suicide.

They have been identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office and IMPD.



Matthew R. Alexander, 32 Samaria Blackwell, 19 Amarjeet Johal, 66 Jaswinder Kaur, 64 Jaswinder Singh, 68 Amarjit Sekhon, 48 Karli Smith, 19 John Weisert, 74

At least five people were hospitalized with injuries. Details about their injuries have not been released.

The suspect in the deadly mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis has been identified as Brandon Scott Hole, according to IMPD.

Driver's license photo/Photo Provided IMPD Driver's license photo of Brandon Scott Hole.

He was a former employee of the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, FedEx said.

"We can confirm that the perpetrator was a former employee at the facility," a statement from FedEx read.

He was last employed at the facility in 2020, according to IMPD.

Detectives are sourcing his social media and electronics to help determine the motive.

According to a 2020 IMPD incident report, a "pump-action shotgun" was seized from him. The gun was never returned to him.

“In March 2020, the suspect’s mother contacted law enforcement to report he might try to commit 'suicide by cop,' FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a statement. "The suspect was placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A shotgun was seized at his residence. Based on items observed in the suspect’s bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020. No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found. The shotgun was not returned to the suspect.”

Crime lab technicians will continue working at the scene for several more hours, McCartt said.

Any concerned family members can report to the Hilton Inn Express near the Indianapolis Airport.

Family members of Fedex Employees who are attempting to come to the scene please go to the Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Drive, Indianapolis

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

FedEx released the following statement Friday evening.

The last 24 hours have been some of the most difficult in the history of our company. As we all mourn the tragic loss of eight team members killed in the senseless violence at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, we want to again share our deepest condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of the victims. In this time of grief, we pay our most sincere respects to those lost on the evening of April 15.



We also continue to keep the five injured individuals in our thoughts and prayers. FedEx representatives on the ground in Indianapolis are staying in close contact with the families of all those affected.



We want to thank our exceptional security team and staff members, along with the many brave first responders and law enforcement officials in Indianapolis for their response and continued efforts to investigate this criminal act. Our team continues to work closely with law enforcement. We can confirm that the attack occurred in the parking lot and screening area of the facility where the suspect was previously employed for two months, from August to October 2020. We have no other information we can confirm at this time.



Violence of any kind has no place in our society or our workplace, and the safety of our team members will always be our top priority. We continue to provide grief counseling and resources to our team members across our operating companies in the Indianapolis area. For team members who are feeling uncomfortable or in need of help, please reach out to your manager or call the Employee Assistance Program (EAP). The EAP offers confidential assistance for stress, anxiety, and grief to you, your spouse and dependents, and all household members regardless of whether or not you have medical coverage through FedEx. The company provides this benefit at no cost to team members.



Many of you have asked how you can help, and we will share additional information in the coming days about how you can support the victims’ families and loved ones. Please take care of yourselves and one another during this difficult time and know that your leadership stands in solidarity with the entire FedEx workforce which is the heart of our company.



Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and CEO

Raj Subramaniam, President and COO

Anyone who was at the scene but left is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS or contact homicide detectives at 317-327-3475.

Those who are scheduled to work at the facility later in the day should contact their supervisors. The facility will be closed for several hours while detectives, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigate at the scene.

"We were asked by IMPD to assist in the investigation and we will be looking for any federal nexus," an FBI spokesperson for the FBI told WRTV.