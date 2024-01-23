The best things to buy in February (to save money)

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

February may be the shortest month — even in a leap year like this one, it has just 29 days — but two of those days bring massive sales.

Valentine’s Day ushers in deals on everything from chocolate to jewelry to restaurant cocktails. And Presidents’ Day is an opportunity for retailers to draw customers with deep discounts on mattresses, appliances, furniture and clothes.

In recent years, those holiday sales are lasting longer, too. Presidents’ Day Weekend kicks off on Feb. 17, but expect holiday deals to start popping up around Feb. 12 at Amazon, Target and Walmart.

Plus, the end of the winter season means that stores are looking to unload cold-weather gear and clothing. All of this means that February is a big month for savings.

Another sweet bonus this month? On National Frozen Yogurt Day (Feb. 6), you might visit your local yogurt shop for a deal on your favorite cake batter and cheesecake confection. Read on and learn which items are best bought during the month of February.

Chocolate (and Other Valentine’s Day Gifts)

Retailers know that in the weeks running up to February 14, you’re probably going to buy something for a loved one — whether it’s chocolate, flowers or an adorable plush teddy bear holding a heart. To entice you to choose their store for this purchase, Walmart, Amazon Target and others will sweeten the deal with early Valentine’s discounts.

Some restaurants (like California Pizza Kitchen) offer special Valentine’s Day meal packages, while Applebee’s has been known to offer drink specials on this extra-special date night. Does your beloved have a sweet tooth? Baskin Robbins tends to run Valentine’s Day promos for half-price sundaes and discounts on ice cream cakes.

You can already start finding early deals, like this Russell Stover Chocolate Gift Box, which is on sale at Walmart for less than one third of the original price.

$6 (was $23) at Walmart

Then there are the Valentine’s Day clearance sales. On February 15, expect deep discounts on any and all Valentine’s-related items. Stores need to move this merchandise off the shelves to make room for Easter baskets, marshmallow peeps and stuffed bunnies. The morning after Valentine’s Day is also a great time for a deal on fresh flowers

Jewelry

With Valentine’s Day, February is a big month for buying jewelry, and sales can start as early as January in department stores like Belk, JC Penney and Macy’s. In fact, you can already pick up this Anne Klein Women’s AK/1470 Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set at Amazon for 71% off.

$44 (was $150) at Amazon

That said, if you really want to strike at the perfect time to save money on jewelry, wait until after the big day. Stores stock up on merchandise before February 14 — a peak purchasing moment for these items. But in the days following, you might find that same sparkly tennis bracelet for a deeply discounted price. Offers.com savings expert Amber Sager told Kiplinger that some jewelry items might get marked down as much as 80%.

Mattresses

Have you heard that President’s Day weekend is a prime time for mattress sales? It’s true! Stores like Mattress Firm and brands like Avocado, Serta, Stearns & Foster and Purple will knock hundreds of dollars off the asking price. And consider less likely mattress sources, like Wayfair and Home Depot, which also run sales this weekend.

Home Depot has already put its Lucid Comfort Collection 10 in. Firm Gel Memory Foam Tight Top Queen Mattress on sale!

$259 (was $314) at Home Depot

Furniture

Another great shopping destination on President’s Day weekend? Furniture stores and the furniture sections of department stores. Both herald the holiday with deals on everything from couches and end tables to kitchen tables and bedroom sets.

Macy’s launched a huge furniture sale on this holiday weekend last year, and it’s a great moment to comparison shop at retailers like Ashley Furniture, Wayfair and Houzz.

Big box stores like Target and Walmart will also discount furniture, like this Mainstays Industrial 4 Drawer Dresser from Walmart, which has already been reduced to nearly half price.

$79 (was $146) at Walmart

Winter Clothing

February may still feel frosty to you, but retailers are already looking to clear their shelves of winter outerwear and apparel. Jackets, coats and the like are all coming down in price. Last year, nearly a quarter of Presidents’ Day weekend sales were for clothing, according to DealNews.

At Macy’s right now, the Women’s Packable Hooded Puffer Coat is already on sale for close to half price.

$59 (was $100) at Macy’s

Large Appliances

If you’ve been waiting for the best moment to buy a new refrigerator, washer/dryer or dishwasher, this month is an excellent time to pounce. Retailers like Lowe’s, Best Buy, Walmart and Home Depot use Presidents’ Day weekend to move big appliances — by selling them for less. Last year, Samsung offered rare discounts on its Bespoke line of appliances.

At Best Buy you can already get this Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $780 off.

$1,200 (was $1,980) at Best Buy

Snow Blowers (and Other Winter Gear)

February is the end of the selling season for winter gear and cold weather equipment, so now’s the time to buy a deeply discounted snow blower. Depending on where you live, there may still be a blizzard or two left in the season!

And even if that doesn’t happen, buying one now means you’ll be ready for next winter. Amazon has already discounted the Greenworks 80V 20” Brushless Cordless Snow Blower by 40%.

$300 (was $500) at Amazon

Department stores like Kohl’s, JC Penney and Macy’s are also dropping prices on winter gear. And visit a recreational retailer like Dick’s Sporting Goods or Patagonia this month, and you could find discounts of up to 30% off on skis, skates, snowboards and other winter gear.

Frozen Yogurt

Yes, it’s odd that National Frozen Yogurt Day (February 6) falls in one of the coldest months of the year. But that hasn’t stopped national frozen yogurt chains from celebrating the holiday with special deals.

At Menchie’s, you can enjoy “buy one, get one free” deals on that day and earn extra points when you join their rewards program. Yogurtland has a similar promo this year.

Put the date (again, it’s Feb.6!) on your calendar and check your social media feeds to see who has the best deal.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.