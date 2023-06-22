'Taylor Swift Act' would target ticket scalpers

A lawmaker in Brazil wants to crack down on ticket scalpers.

Simone Marquetto announced on social media that she would be introducing the "Taylor Swift Act" to make it a crime for scalpers to sell tickets in Brazil.

"These tickets touts' activity deprives the less fortunate, preventing them from attending the desired show," Marquetto told The Brazillian Report.

The law would penalize scalpers with up to four years in prison and fees up to 100 times the price of the ticket, according to NBC News.

Swift announced this week that she was taking her "Eras Tour" to South America. She has five shows scheduled in Brazil for November. Tickets for the general public went on sale Thursday

Tickets to the "Eras Tour" have been incredibly hard to come by. In the U.S., fans were left upset when Ticketmaster announced it was struggling to keep up with "historically unprecedented demand."

Swift ended up selling over 2 million tickets to her tour on Ticketmaster, which had to answer to Congress for its failures.

Scalpers in the U.S. are also trying to cash in on Swift's popularity. Tickets on the secondary market are going thousands of dollars above the listed ticket price.

For her June 23 concert at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, there are tickets listed in the $10,000-$15,000 range.

