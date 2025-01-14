Tallahassee man jumps off bridge to avoid truck after family car crash

A Tallahassee man is recovering after jumping off a bridge to save his life.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man made a split-second decision to jump off the Little River Bridge near mile marker 185 Monday morning.

A white car, carrying the man's wife and four kids, crashed into a blue car that hydroplaned which caused him to stop. As he helped his family, a semi truck drove close to him, and he jumped off the bridge to avoid getting hit.

"I would definitely say the best decision in the moment," said FHP Captain Jason King. "This kind of lends us a safety message. But again like I spoke earlier, we're going to make decisions to protect our family. But we try to encourage everyone to stay in their vehicles until the dust settles, as they say, to allow the crashes to kind of subside."

Troopers say the man fell 40 feet. His company told us he broke both of his legs.

