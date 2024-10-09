Suwannee County Schools will close to help shelter evacuees

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — As Hurricane Milton gets closer to Florida we're starting to see some impacts here in the Big Bend as people look to evacuate from the storm.



Suwannee County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday October 10. The school district is expected to resume normal operations on Friday, October 11.

The district says the closings are due to the need for a place to shelter Hurricane Milton Evacuees.

After-school and extracurricular activities and events are still planned at this time.

FULL NEWS RELEASE:

The Suwannee County School District, working closely with local emergency management, local law enforcement, and in consultation with the Florida Department of Emergency Management, has made the decision to close school operations for Wednesday, October 9, and Thursday, October 10, due to the identified need to shelter evacuees from Hurricane Milton. This decision was outside of our direct control. After-school extracurricular activities and events will be permitted to continue, weather permitting. There will be no after-school 21st Century programs during the closure period.

Please see any announcements on individual school social media sites for cancellation of other events already scheduled. The Suwannee County School District will resume regular operations on Friday, October 11. Any changes to this plan of action will be communicated by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 10.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we strive to make the best possible decisions based on the information available at a given time.