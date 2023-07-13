Studios fail to reach a deal with Hollywood actors as a strike looms

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists union is set to vote Thursday on whether to strike, potentially leading tens of thousands of actors off set and to the picket line after late-night negotiations to reach a contract deal failed.

“After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement early Thursday.

Those key issues are an increase in minimum pay, more residuals for streaming and the use of artificial intelligence — essentially the same issues that triggered the Writers Guild of America to go on strike nearly three months ago.

Residual income from streaming content helps actors stay afloat as they await the next job, with most actors working on a project-to-project basis.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 54,000 actors made a mean pay of about $36 an hour last year.

ZipRecruiter estimates the average actor makes anywhere from $45,000 to $84,000 per year, while big studios and executives rake in millions per picture.

"Over the past decade, your compensation has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem," said SAG president and actor Fran Drescher, along with the union chief negotiator, in a statement. "Furthermore, artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions, and all actors and performers deserve contract language that protects them from having their identity and talent exploited without consent and pay."

SAG-AFTRA announced that the crucial determination of whether to align with the striking screenwriters would be made by its leadership during a meeting scheduled for "Thursday morning."

The last time both actors and writers unions went on strike at the same time was 1960, and this would be SAG-AFTRA's first strike in more than two decades if they rule in favor of one.

The writers strike has caused significant delays in the production of several shows, including popular series like "The White Lotus," "Emily in Paris" and the highly anticipated final season of "Stranger Things."

