Starbucks-branded mugs recalled due to 'burn,' 'laceration' warnings

Consumer safety officials have announced a recall of Starbucks-branded mugs sold in gift sets or individually that could cause serious injuries if exposed to heat.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the metallic mugs — which have been sold in 2023 holiday gift sets and branded with coffee-giant Starbucks' logo — could overheat or break if microwaved or filled with very hot liquids. This could cause burns or lacerations, CPSC said in a statement.

The agency said the mug's maker, Nestlé USA, issued the recall.

The company said if you believe you are in possession of one of the mugs or a set, they should be returned for a refund to the point of sale. The recall was issued on Thursday.

The recall includes four gift sets which were sold in a grouping containing a ceramic mug with a metallic coating. The mugs were sold in various sizes including an 11-ounce mug and a 16-ounce mug.

Another set sold during the 2023 holiday season included two mugs in one version, and another had a Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa package and a mug. Another set had a Starbucks Peppermint and a Classic Hot Cocoa package along with a mug, and another had a Starbucks Holiday Blend coffee and a mug.

If you have one of these products you are asked to please stop using it and either return the products to the point of purchase for a refund or contact Nestlé USA.

