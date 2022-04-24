Watch
Wu Tung-lin makes history at 2022 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger

Posted at 7:19 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 19:19:27-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — History was made Sunday afternoon at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex. Wu Tung-lin defeated Michael Mmoh 6-3, 6-4 to win the 2022 Tallahassee Tennis challenger men’s singles championship. Making him the first Taiwanese born player to win the Challenger.

It was a decisive two-set win for Wu, who soaked in every moment that he and his trainer have been working day after day to accomplish.

“Yea that’s pretty impressive. I’m happy to have done it here with some Taiwanese fans," Wu told ABC 27. "And I heard their support from them and it gave me a lot of energy. So I feel very special.”

