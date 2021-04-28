WR Antonio Brown re-signs with Buccaneers on one-year deal

TAMPA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already signed all 22 starters back from their Super Bowl campaign last season, and now they have added another big piece for depth.

The deal is worth up to $6.25 million, NFL Network reports.

$3.1 million of the deal is fully guaranteed.

In eight 2020 regular-season games, Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns, not to mention a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay has to be happy with re-signing Brown and keeping its star-studded cast of wide receivers together.