WNBA sets attendance and viewership records to begin 2024 season

There is no denying there is a growing interest in women's basketball. The WNBA announced on Monday that the opening month of its 28th season was the most-watched and highest-attended.

More than 400,000 fans have already attended arenas across the country since the start of the season, the league said. In addition, more than half of the games were sellouts.

The league gave a shout-out to its star-studded rookie class including Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for driving more interest in the game. Highlights featuring the pair were among those with the most engagement, the WNBA said.

The increased visibility is also leading to more revenue from WNBA merchandise. The league says sales are up 235% from last season — with Clark, Reese and the Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink's jerseys among the most popular.

“What’s happening now in women’s basketball is confirmation of what we’ve always known: The demand is there, and women’s sports is a valuable investment,” said chief growth officer Colie Edison.

Scripps Sports, for a second season, is broadcasting WNBA games every Friday night on ION. The league said ratings for the first three weeks of the season were up 51% compared to the start of the 2023 season.

This week, most viewers will see the Los Angeles Sparks take on the Minnesota Lynx. The regional game will be between the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics.

