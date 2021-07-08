With softball not slated for 2024, Olympians cherishing experience in Tokyo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Eagle softball player Elisa Cecchitti will represent Italy at the Olympics, an opportunity she's not taking lightly. Softball is making it's first appearance in the games since 2008, and right now, it's not slated to be in the 2024 games in Paris.

For Cecchitti and other softball Olympians, playing in Tokyo may be their lost shot at being an Olympian, and that's not lost on anyone.

"We're able to cherish every moment of this experience," she said. "We feel lucky and we really want to play good and show good display of the sport because it's so good, so much fun and it's played at such a high level. It deserves to be a part of the program every four years, I believe."

Cecchitti and Italy's Olympic debut is July 20th at 11p/ET when they face the United States.