Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Win-Win Elite holds tryout in Tallahassee

Win-Win Elite holds tryout in Tallahassee
Posted at 12:08 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 00:08:45-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday saw a busy afternoon for former Florida State defensive back Leroy Smith as his organization Win-Win Elite, held a tryout in Tallahassee.

The tryout was for young athletes from the ages of 10-18, who were not only looking to earn a spot to play top tier 7-on-7 football, but also join a group focused on their future.

For Smith, football is just a tool to help these guys succeed at life, and at the end of the day that is the most important mission.

"I want them to understand what Win-Win Elite really stands for, and our motto," said Smith. "So, Win-Win Elite, when you find out what is important now, work is necessary and this is what we do within Win-Win Elite, we prepare at an elite level for every opportunity in life. These kids, they are getting a plethora of things, you know college tours and so I am not just saying it because it is my organization, but it is a great organization to be a part of."

A great group and the guys were working hard this weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming