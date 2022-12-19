Win-Win Elite holds tryout in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday saw a busy afternoon for former Florida State defensive back Leroy Smith as his organization Win-Win Elite, held a tryout in Tallahassee.

The tryout was for young athletes from the ages of 10-18, who were not only looking to earn a spot to play top tier 7-on-7 football, but also join a group focused on their future.

For Smith, football is just a tool to help these guys succeed at life, and at the end of the day that is the most important mission.

"I want them to understand what Win-Win Elite really stands for, and our motto," said Smith. "So, Win-Win Elite, when you find out what is important now, work is necessary and this is what we do within Win-Win Elite, we prepare at an elite level for every opportunity in life. These kids, they are getting a plethora of things, you know college tours and so I am not just saying it because it is my organization, but it is a great organization to be a part of."

A great group and the guys were working hard this weekend.