Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz bounced back from throwing interceptions on consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter, completing his third and fourth touchdowns to give Washington a 28-22 comeback victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in his debut for the team known as the Commanders.

Associated Press Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) reacting to making a two-point conversion against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the closing minutes of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

It was his first four-TD game since the day he tore the ACL in his left knee while with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. And it came with former Eagles coach Doug Pederson on the sideline in charge of the Jaguars for the first time.

Wentz connected with Terry McLaurin on a 49-yard TD and then hit rookie Jahan Dotson in the end zone from 24 yards out to put the Commanders ahead with 1:46 left after they squandered an early lead. With fans chanting “Let’s go Redskins,” Wentz engineered a 13-play, 90-yard drive that kept him from losing to the Jaguars in consecutive games following a similar two-turnover effort in Week 18 last year with the Indianapolis Colts.

He finished 27 of 41 for 313 yards and produced enough points to make up for two bad mistakes on the interceptions.

Jaguars second-year QB Trevor Lawrence was intercepted with 1:10 to go, ending any chance of a comeback by the team that was last in the league each of the past two seasons.

Associated Press Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Lawrence was 24 of 42 for 275 yards, a touchdown pass to James Robinson and the pick. Robinson also ran for a touchdown.

SAMUEL SHINES EARLY

After missing much of last season with a nagging groin injury, Curtis Samuel showed early why the Commanders signed him to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in 2021. Samuel caught eight passes for 55 yards and a touchdown and also ran four times for 17 yards.

WALKER MAKES HISTORY

No. 1 pick Travon Walker became the first rookie since T.J. Watt in 2017 to have an interception and a sack in his NFL debut. Walker came down with Wentz's second interception.

STRONG START FOR KIRK

Jaguars free agent signing Christian Kirk made six catches for 117 yards, including a 49-yarder, in his first game with the team. Kirk signed a $72 million, four-year contract with Jacksonville, which spent the most money of any team in the league in free agency the past two offseasons.

BASS HONORED

Washington defensive back Mike Bass had his name and No. 41 added to the team's ring of honor at FedEx Field. Bass played seven seasons with Washington from 1969-75.

INJURIES

Jaguars: DT Foley Fatukaski was active after being limited in practice all week with a calf injury.

Commanders: Rookie DT Phidarian Mathis injured his left knee in the first quarter and was carted off the field. ... RG Wes Schweitzer left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Trai Turner. ... S Darrick Forest, who was filling in for injured starter Kam Curl,

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Host the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

Commanders: Visit the Detroit Lions next Sunday.