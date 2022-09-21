Wakulla seeks 5-0 start on Friday night against Mosley

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — To some high school football, one of our few unbeaten teams left in Florida four weeks in hails from Wakulla.

Following a win over Chiles in overtime week one, the War Eagles have won their last three games by no less than 24 points. Overall, the guys believe they will be one of the teams to beat in Class 2S and it is their hard work that will get them to where they want to be.

"It's been built in our program that we work hard every year, we try to out work everybody, that's our goal," said Wakulla head coach Scott Klees. "We try to you know, be focused on our goals and usually that turns around into success. This team has practiced well all year long, we hope we continue this week and that is where you build your confidence from, if you feel good about practice you usually feel good about the game."

It is a team with a lot of confidence and Wakulla will look to make it 5-0 on Friday night when they play host to Mosley.