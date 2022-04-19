Volunteers serve as cornerstone to Tallahassee Tennis Challenger

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Tennis Challenger rolls into day three on Tuesday at the Forest Meadows Tennis Complex. And behind this high-quality tournament that brings professional tennis to the Capital City are the volunteers who make it all possible.

As young kids who idolize and chase their own dreams of one day being a professional tennis player, there’s no other experience that gets you more hands on than working the Challenger. Each and every year dozens of future tennis stars line the courts to help out in match play. Creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience for the glue that holds this tournament together.

“There’s no other sport in the world other than tennis where you as a volunteer can stand on the court with professional players and be apart of what’s going on. They are an intrical part to every tennis match they’re in," says organizer Karen Vogter. "And it's a great opportunity for these kids.”

The Tallahassee Tennis Challenger concludes with the championship matches in both the single and doubles on Saturday and Sunday respectively.