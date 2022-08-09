Vanderglas named FSU assistant baseball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Brad Vanderglas has been named Florida State baseball’s newest assistant coach, head coach Link Jarrett announced Tuesday.

Vanderglas spent the 2022 season at Notre Dame, helping lead the Irish to the College World Series for the first time since 2002 and the third time in school history. Vanderglas will work with the Seminole outfielders, manage practices and lead all instructional camps and clinics.

Vanderglas will also assist with scouting reports, defensive alignments, infield instruction and all phases of team offensive instruction including hitting, bunting and baserunning.

“Brad is an outstanding and seasoned coach,” Jarrett said. “His on-field and administrative skills stood out when he interviewed with us at Notre Dame after working at Indiana State, where they run such a high-level organization. His work ethic and experience clearly helped our Notre Dame program, and we are very fortunate that he is joining us at Florida State where his impact will be felt immediately.”

Vanderglas oversaw the Notre Dame outfielders during his one season in South Bend. Jack Zyska led the Irish with 13 home runs, while Ryan Cole earned third-team All-ACC honors after finishing fourth in the ACC with 22 steals. Brooks Coetzee hit 12 home runs and was perfect in the field, while the Irish led the ACC and ranked 14th nationally in fielding percentage.

Prior to coaching at Notre Dame, Vanderglas spent five seasons at Indiana State (2017-21) and three years at Lincoln Trail College in Illinois (2014-16) as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

Vanderglas played four seasons at Northern Kentucky, making 148 starts over his career before graduating in 2013.

Vanderglas’ Career Accolades include: