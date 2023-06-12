Valdosta State football hosts Titletown Showcase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Up in Titletown, camp season is in full swing, and over the weekend Valdosta State hosted their final showcase in the month of June.

The Titletown Showcase is a mega camp of sorts, that welcomes hundreds of prospects to the campus of VSU. The athletes get the chance to impress the many colleges on hand, and the goal is to get that coveted offer, and the Blazers believe they are doing their part to make sure that happens.

"This started back in January, marketing and putting things together," said Valdosta State head football coach Tremaine Jackson. "To have over 700 guys here, and to get that done, the power of social media, you see our coaches always tweeting about camp, and one thing that we don't do is just have a thousand guys, or two thousand guys show up, we are looking for quality people that we can actually recruit, and that some of these other schools actually want to get an evaluation on too, so I think our camp is a good camp to get better at and get evaluated."

A good camp, with a lot of good players who hope to be making rosters across the country.