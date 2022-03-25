Watch
US gains 0-0 draw at Mexico, in strong position to qualify

Eduardo Verdugo/AP
United States' Christian Pulisic (10) competes for the ball against Mexico's Cesar Montes, left, and Jorge Sanchez during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Posted at 7:11 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 07:11:24-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States escaped a half-full Estadio Azteca with a gritty 0-0 draw against Mexico and moved into position to all but clinch a World Cup berth with a victory at home against Panama this weekend.

Christian Pulisic had the best U.S. chances but was twice denied by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. Zack Steffen got the start over Ethan Hovath and came away with his second shutout against Mexico in qualifying.

The U.S. maintained second place in North and Central America and the Caribbean, behind Canada and ahead of Mexico on goal difference.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

