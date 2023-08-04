Two Babe Ruth baseball teams set to play for World Series titles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth Baseball has not one, but two opportunities to win Babe Ruth World Series titles this month. After winning their respective Southeast Regionals, both the 13 and 14 and Under squads are still playing baseball, and now, they look to win it all.

"It's just the best around," said 14U head coach Mike Harrison about TLBR baseball. "These kids buy in, they work hard, they put in the extra work in the cages and on the field, and it says a lot about our youth league baseball."

Their resume shows it. A half dozen World Series titles, and this summer, both the 13 and 14 and Under teams look to add to it.

"It's really pretty cool, because it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Johnny Papuchis, who plays on the 13U team. "I think they're 12-13 teams there, best Babe Ruth 13U teams, it's really exciting."

"It's the hard work paying off," said 14U player EN Bass. "It's everyone coming together, playing as a team. We have to stay focused when we're there, we have to get the job done. That's all there is."

Two teams from the Capital City, playing with the country's best Babe Ruth teams.

"Almost every year we have a team either make it to Regionals or the World Series," said Bass. "It's a little bit of pressure knowing we're playing for Tallahassee, but at the same time it's exciting. Very Exciting."

"Couple years ago we had three teams going, now we have two teams going," said 13U head coach Bruce Williams. "It's always awesome to represent Tallahassee.

The two are working hard to make sure they represent Tallahassee in the best way.

"We're on a hot streak right now," said Papuchis. "Our bats are really hot. We know if we play well, we're going to do really well. Florida is known for baseball, we have to represent it right."

"I've been luck to have some really good players on this team that I've never coached before," said Williams. "I didn't have to do as much coaching because they're really in tune with what they're trying to do."

Two teams on a mission.

"These guys have worked hard, it's been a hot summer," added Harrison. "Very excited to get back to the World Series."

And ready to win it all. The 14s play this weekend, while the 13s open play next week.