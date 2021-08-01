Trifecta complete: Tallahassee 13U's claim regional title, 3 teams going to World Series

JACKSON, TENN. (WTXL) — Sunday will go down as one of the most iconic days for Tallahassee Babe Ruth. If the 13-U team could win their Southeast Regional title game in Jackson, Tenn. it’ll make it a clean sweep for the Capital City in this weekend’s regional championships. And a little magic in the bottom of the sixth inning proved to be the key to making that all possible.

In a 3-1 win over Greenville, Tallahassee 13U’s are Empire State Bound. Marking the first time in Tallahassee Babe Ruth history that all three all-star teams advanced to their respective World Series. Something head coach Mike Harrison and his guys were beyond proud to be a part of.

“The best of the best play Babe Ruth in Tallahassee. And for all three of our guys to make it, all three of the teams. Ryan (Lewis), Bruce (Williams) is so much fun. We were at the game yesterday cheering our guys on," Harrison told ABC 27. "Both 13 and 14’s were in the same regional. And our kids really relaxed because they had their friends there with them. This morning we were talking about how much fun it would be to punch our ticket and finalize the trifecta."

And finalize it they did. And get ready for this, the Capital City is about to be in every corner of the United States for the World Series. The 13U’s will head to Jamestown, New York, 14U’s Ottumwa, Iowa and the 15U’s Eagle Pass, Texas.