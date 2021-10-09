Watch
Travis sparks Florida State past North Carolina again

Gerry Broome/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs the ball against North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 7:15 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 19:16:30-04

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as Florida State upset North Carolina for the second year in row, winning 35-25.

The Seminoles have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. Travis ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and completed 11 of 13 passes for 145 yards. Two of his touchdown throws went to Ontaria Wilson and another to Malik McClain.

The Tar Heels, who began the season in the Top 10, lost for the first time in four home outings despite two touchdown passes and 108 rushing yards from quarterback Sam Howell.

