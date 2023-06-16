Three Warner soccer teams head to US Club Soccer Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Warner Soccer is a competitive youth soccer club in Tallahassee, and this weekend, three of their teams look to inch closer to winning a national title as they head to North Carolina for US Club Soccer Regionals.

The 08 and 07 boys have reached this point before, but the 09 girls are here for the first time, and they're ready to make this trip a special one.

"It's one of those great stories where they've all stuck together," said Warner/ASG President Andy Warner. "There's like 11 core players on the team, and they're built from strength to strength."

For Warner Soccer's 09 girls, it's gotten them where they've never been before.

"We've been working non-stop," said Avery Blair. "We come out here and we give it our all every single time."

"I'm really excited," added Bella Fontenot. "I can't believe it's come so fast."

For the first time, this team is headed to US Club Soccer Regionals, win and they're headed to Nationals.

"This group came together four years ago. I know them well because I coached the team," said Warner. "They were a developmental team at beat. They have a real chance to make it to the finals. I really believe that."

The ladies, not the only Warner club making the trip, as the 08 and 07 boys are joining them too.

"I think we are getting bigger and we are getting stronger," said Blair. "People should expect great things from our club."

"We're going to go with the goal and commitment to play the best soccer and the goal is to win a regional championship," added Warner.

So they can represent Tallahassee on the biggest stage.

"I'm definitely excited, but it's a big thing, so I'm a little bit nervous," said Fontenot. "If we have our team together supporting each other, then we'll be fine.

Because with hard work, anything can happen. No team from Warner has ever won this regional. They've been runner-up three different times. Play for all three teams starts this weekend.