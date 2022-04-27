Three Tallahassee gymnasts look to impress at nationals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For the last seven-plus decades, Tallahassee youth have had the chance to compete in gymnastics through the Trousdell Gymnastics Center. In the time, the facility has trained three Olympians, several college bound athletes, and some national champions.

The last national champion at Trousdell came in 2002, and now two decades later, three current gymnasts are looking to change that.

Every single day, for 20 hours each week, ou can find Madyson Boyd, Isaac Triplett and Donald Gray at the Trousdell Gymnastics Center in Tallahassee.

"They've been in the program since they were two or three years old," said Ben Wood, the boys team supervisor. "So, they started out as little guys and they've been working hard."

It's paid off. All three are regional champions and all three are headed to nationals next month.

"I'm a little excited and I'm a little bit nervous," said Donald Gray. "I'm just glad I was able to make it. "

"You have to think about it like it's just another practice, it's just another thing where I perform," added Isaac Triplett.

For the boys, it's a trip both have made before.

"I finished 31st and the top 30 made it to the finals," said Triplett. "Ever since that day, 31 has been on my lock screen."

For Boyd, she's making her first trip.

"When I first thought about going to nationals, I was like oh my gosh, it's so much weight on my shoulders, I'm going to freak out!" said Boyd. "Now I'm just excited for it."

Two decades have passed since Trousdell's last national champion.

"We have a huge history at TGC," said Katie Bell, the girls team supervisor. "It lets us know us little guys can do it."

The TGC three have the same goal, perform their best, and represent their home town.

"We're not like the biggest city. It's nice to have our names a little bit out there," said Gray.

"I'm just excited to represent my gym," said Boyd. "It's really cool. I didn't think I could do it at first, but now I'm like, I can do this."

A chance to compete and to cement their legacy at TGC.

"It would be amazing," smiled Wood. "It would be a reward for all their hard work."

Every single day, to get here. Boyd heads to New York for nationals next month, while Triplett, who's the top ranked gymnast in the class of 2023 in the state of Florida, and Gray compete in Arizona.