Thomasville's Reggie Perry talks playing alongside Durant, Harden, Irving during rookie season

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — OK so imagine this. You’re making your NBA debut. You step on the court and look to your left and see that your teammates are Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Blake Griffin to name a short list. For Thomasville native Reggie Perry this was his exact reality during his rookie season in the league.

Just stepping on the court with one of those NBA All-Stars would be enough for most, but Perry relished in the opportunity to learn from a few MVP caliber players. There was a strong feeling and for good reason too that the Nets would take home the NBA title this year. Sadly that wasn’t the case. However title or not Perry made the most of his time on the court surrounded by superstars and left the 2021 campaign feeling more prepared than ever to take the next step in his development

“I mean they’re great role models on and off the court. They’re guys who like to perfect their craft so I watch them and work as hard as I can with them. It’s even better," Perry Told ABC 27.

"There’s a lot of learning throughout the entire year being able to play with a lot of good vets, lots of good players and future hall of farmers. It was just a blessing to be on that team and be able to learn. I’m just blessed to have that opportunity," he adds.

And for all the Nets fans out there Reggie told ABC 27 that you can count on Brooklyn making another run for a NBA championship in 2022.