Thomasville 7v7 program looks to bring national titles back to the Rose City

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Tville Elite, a 7v7 team based out of the Rose City, is proud to be.

"Everybody's from Thomasville, everybody's from the Rose City," said head coach Chris Seay. "We're just showcasing our kids at that level, and we let them know, we do play football here in South Georgia."

All the kids that compete on both their 12 and 15 and under squads hail from Thomasville, and both of those teams, look to represent on a national stage as they head to Orlando to play for a national championship this weekend.

Seay said each team was chosen to play this weekend. They'll be competing against some of the best for bragging rights. This program also in just year two of existence, but these kids confident, as they've worked hard to get where they are now.

"Our whole mindset this year in 2023 was we're not just going to show up and play, we're going to show up and win," said Seay. "I think those guys have taken that in stride, and be great and successful each and every tournament."

"It's going to be good. We're going to have competition, play good, play great, just have fun," said Tyson Guion. "I just pray we do good and play good games and win the whole thing."

