The Vue is better from the top in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTXL) — You know the old saying, the view is better from the top? Well, in New Orleans, it is. 34 stories on top, to be exact.

"Nearly the first word that comes out of everybody's mouth is wow," said David Rand, the general manager of Vue Orleans. "It's the wow factor."

34 stories, high above the city of New Orleans, sits the pinnacle of Vue Orleans, the only 360 degree observation deck in the city.

"It's at the end of the experience, it's like the capstone and the wow factor is absolutely incredible."

Vue Orleans is the city's first attraction since COVID-19, housed in what was once the iconic World Trace Center.

"After Katrina, it was mothballed until we reopened it again two years ago," he said of the building, which now is home to Vue Orleans and the Four Seasons hotel and residences. "Everybody in this city tells a story of this building."

Stories of the city are what you'll find in Vue Orleans.

"You're able to point at the wall, and bring up very pieces in English, Spanish, and French, so you can learn about the city of New Orleans."

Stories that share the city's culture and it's delicious food, recap it's history, and where you can hear it's music , and it's all shared interactively.

"We've built such an incredible facility with historical accuracy," said Rand. "It is a wonderful addition to the city, and a way we can teach future generations and visitors about what makes up the beautiful city of New Orleans."

Vue Orleans was a seven year project, and it's now been open six months.

