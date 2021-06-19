Terance Mann's career night leads Los Angeles Clippers to first ever Western Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WTXL) — For the first time in their 51 year history the Los Angeles Clippers are heading to the western conference finals after taking down No. 1 seed Utah Friday night. The player of the game was without a doubt former Florida State standout Terance Mann.

His career high 39 points fueled the Clippers run to erase a 25-point deficit while outscoring the Jazz 81-47 in the second half. Mann came into Friday night’s elimination game averaging seven points per game. It was the second game in a row he found himself in the starting lineup in place for the injured Kawhi Leonard. Mann shot 7 of 10 from three point territory in LA’s 131-119 win. A performance his teammates knew the second year pro was more than capable of achieving.

“Yea I mean I just trust my work. They told me shoot the ball, shoot the ball and that’s what I did," Mann said in his post-game interview.

“We’ve been on him to shoot the ball. He works on his game so much, one of the best young players I’ve been around. Reminds me a lot of myself and he puts the work in," added teammates Paul George.

The Clippers will square off with two-seed Phoenix in the conference finals. First game is in Phoenix on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Est.

