Tallahassee's Post 13 heads to Southeast Regional Tournament with confidence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For six straight years in the Sunshine State, the American Legion State championship has come home to Tallahassee. Post 13 has built a dynasty in the Big Bend and are now gearing up to take that dynasty to the Southeast Regional Tournament. And when they get there expect this team to play with a chip on their shoulder when they hit the diamond.

“Talent wise talking to some of the other coaches who have been in it, coach (Brian) Caldwell has been with several of them. I think overall this team is top to bottom our batting order and these kids don’t quit," said head coach Gregg Boutwell.

“I mean no doubt in my mind we can compete with them. I don’t have any worries about that. With our pitching, to our defense and offense," adds first baseman James Chorey. "So I’m really excited to see what we have in store.”

Tallahassee's first game is Wednesday at 10 a.m. against the state champs from Tennessee.