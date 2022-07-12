SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee-based age 14 and under youth baseball team won a championship.

The Meridian Park Bombers All-Stars defeated the Greenleaf Mississippi All-Stars 8-5 in the Dizzy Dean World Series Sophomore League championship game in the age division Monday at Snowden Grove Park.

En route to the championship, Meridian Park posted a 4-1 record in tournament play.

The tournament was held Saturday, July 9 through Monday, July 12.

“I am so incredibly proud of all the hard work our players and volunteer coaches put in to earn the title of World Series Champions. I am also very grateful to all of our baseball families, board members, sponsors, and the City of Tallahassee Parks and Recreation Department for their support in helping these players experience this once-in-a-lifetime event. This would never have been possible without the full support of them all,” Mehgean Willoughby, Meridian Park Baseball President said in a statement.

Players: Heath Couch, Timothy Cox, Matthew Drake, Jerry Dyal, Mason O’Connor, William Olsen, Luke Oscar, Max Pauli, Max Quinton, Beau Rush, Dylan Smith, Nolan Williams.

Coaches: Brandon Davidson (head coach), Mark Drake (assistant coach), Bobby Nylen and Rick Kelly (practice coaches).