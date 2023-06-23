Tallahassee's Meridian Park All-Stars gear up for Dizzy Dean World Series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — From Babe Ruth to Little League, youth baseball and softball teams are busy this time of year looking to win championships.

At Meridian Park in Tallahassee, the 14 and Under All Stars have a Dizzy Dean World Series title to defend. They won it all last year, and this year, the 11 and 12 and Under guys look to join them as World Series champs as they get ready to compete next week.

"I wore it on my chest when I was a kid, my son wore it, now they wear it," said Casey Corder, Meridian Park's 12U All-Stars head coach.

"After I quit playing here, it was a plan I had for a long time to come back here, and here I am."

Next week, he's hoping to win a Dizzy Dean World Series title with his team. The 12U guys aren't the only team representing Meridian Park.

"It's nice," said Kellan Holloway, who's on the 11U team. "I get to tell me friends about it and everything else back from school."

The 11U boys, are making the trip too, and the 14U team is looking to defend their title from last year.

"It says a lot about this park," said Corder. "I think we're the only park to do it. It's going to be fun."

"I have been telling a lot of people that you should be scared of us and we're probably going to be the best team out there," added Dylan Garrett, who plays for Corder's 12U squad.

A lot of confidence coming from Tallahassee.

"I know we're going to win, I'm excited," said Garrett.

A lot of pride too.

"They should be excited," said Corder. "I make sure they're excited."

"It's cool because not many people get to do that," added Holloway.

Play for their hometown, and coach for it too. Play starts June 27th in Southaven, Mississippi.