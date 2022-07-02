Tallahassee's Florida Elite wins big

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's impressive to win a major national tournament, and it's even more impressive to go undefeated in doing so.

Tallahassee's 2009 Florida Elite boys soccer team did just that, winning the National Premier League's state championship, and then advancing to the East Playoffs, where they topped the Charleston Soccer Club 4 -2 to win the U13 title. It's a huge accomplishment for the team based out of the Capital City.

"I think it's a result of the hard work of the coaches before me and just the hard work of the players themselves," said head coach Joel Di Castri. "Just two years of grinding, getting the job done and then not losing many soccer games."

Another impressive stat? the guys were 15-0-and-1 throughout the entire season.