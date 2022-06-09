Tallahassee Zoom set to welcome athletes for 7th Annual Invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Since it's inception in 2010, Tallahassee Zoom has produced 32 National Champions. it's a track club for kids ages six to 18, with several moving on to compete at the collegiate level.

Zoom hosts their 7th Annual Invitational this weekend, where around 800 kids from across the area, and as far away as Texas and Kansas, will compete. A lot of talent is going to be on display, and to showcase Zoom's best against some of the best from across the country is something everyone is excited to see.

"It's also a testament to not only our hard work as coaches, but our kids because people in the summer, they like to come and have pair up matches against quality kids," said head coach and founder Wendell Jones. "It's well known throughout the AAU summer circuit and a lot of people anticipate it. They like the efficiency in which we run it. It's grown every year, so it will be one of the bigger years."

This week's Invitational is Saturday at Florida High, with field events starting at 8:30 a.m.