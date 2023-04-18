Tallahassee Tennis Challenger showcases tomorrow's stars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some of the best up and coming tennis players in the country are in Tallahassee this week for year 23 of the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger, a pro circuit event that features a slew of guys inside the top 200 in the world, some you may even see some day competing for Grand Slams.

A lot of big names have come through Tallahassee on their way to their own success, and to give fans a front row seat to the beginning of these athlete's careers is something organizers take pride in.

"I think the really big thing that happened in Tallahassee was when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won the tournament and then people turn their television on and he's in the final of the Australian Open right after he'd been here," said Karen Vogter, the tournament director. "That was our aha-moment for people like oh, that's what those players are doing. That's what that tour is about. That's why I want to go out and watch that tennis tournament."

The Tallahassee Tennis Challenger wraps up on Sunday.