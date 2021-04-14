Tallahassee Tennis Challenger ready for its 2021 return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Tennis Challenger has been a staple since 2000 and after a year absence due to COVID-19, it's back in the Big Bend.

The USTA Pro Circuit Event kicks off Monday at Forest Meadows and this year will be different. No spectators are allowed but all matches will be livestreamed.

Steve Johnson is the big draw this year. He's ranked 83rd in the world and won Bronze in doubles at the 20-16 Olympics. And even though this year will look a little different, everyone is happy that professional tennis is finally back in Tallahassee.

"Our tournament is blessed with a lot of great volunteers from the community because even in a year of Covid we can't do the tournament without the volunteers," said Tallahassee Tennis Challenger president Karen Vogter. "And everybody has really stopped up to help us. With Covid protocols and with all the things we have all the things we need to go to we need to have a lot of people here to make sure everyone is safe."

