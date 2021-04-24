Tallahassee Tennis Challenger as popular as ever despite no fans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Tennis Challenger has been a staple in the Capital City for the past two decades. This week it's back in action with some of the top up-and-coming tennis players in the world.

This year looks a little different due to COVID, as there are no fans in the stands, but people are tuning into the Livestream. Even though they can't be there in person, all eyes still on Tallahassee.

"The other day, I believe it was Ivo Karlović's match, there was like 3600 people watching the stream, which is more people than we ever have out here!" said Karen Vogter, President of the Tallahassee Tennis Challenger. "I actually took a screenshot of it on my computer because I'm like, look at this! 3,600 people watching this much. It's a lot of fun."

Matches will start earlier Saturday than planned due to the potential for bad weather. Finals will be held on Sunday.