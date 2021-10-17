Tallahassee Southern Kings hope to create opportunities throughout community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tryouts for the inaugural season of the Tallahassee Southern Kings took place Saturday afternoon. A chance for our local area basketball talent to shine on a big stage. Which will lead to opportunities down the road to give back to the community that supports them.

“We plan on having our guys out there as well as the coaches and ourselves so it’s going to be a team effort," says team market owner Damion Jackson. "We plan on hitting the foster homes and helping out anywhere we can in the community.”

“And bringing entertainment. Even after FSU, FAMU we’ll still have a lifeline for basketball," adds team market owner Victoria Jones.