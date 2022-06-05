Tallahassee Soccer Clubs drops 2-1 contest to New Orleans

Photo: MGN Online

Posted at 11:49 PM, Jun 04, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New Orleans 2, Tallahassee 1 (TLH) Fontenot - 1G

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.