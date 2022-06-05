Watch
Sports

Actions

Tallahassee Soccer Clubs drops 2-1 contest to New Orleans

Soccer
Photo: MGN Online
Soccer
Soccer
Posted at 11:49 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 23:49:22-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New Orleans 2, Tallahassee 1

(TLH) Fontenot - 1G

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming